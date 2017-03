Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi speaks during a rally in this picture taken April 21, 2008. REUTERS/Abu Arqam Naqash

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday said it was "gravely" concerned about the release on bail in Pakistan of a man accused of plotting a 2008 militant assault in Mumbai that killed 166 people.

A Pakistani court has freed Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, his lawyer said earlier on Friday.

State spokesman Jeff Rathke said U.S. officials were considering what steps to take next.

