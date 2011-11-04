Trump and Japan's Abe take a swing at golf diplomacy
JUPITER, Florida President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hit the links on Saturday, as the two leaders looked to forge a bond over a round of golf diplomacy.
ISLAMABAD Pakistan on Friday denied that it had backtracked on giving India Most Favoured Nation (MFN) trade status.
"Pakistan is not backtracking," said foreign office spokeswoman Tehmina Janjua after a senior Indian official earlier said the nuclear-armed rival was bowing to domestic business interests opposed to finalising MFN status.
"Pakistan clearly stated that our cabinet gave approval to move forward on MFN status in principle," she said.
(Reporting by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
JUPITER, Florida President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hit the links on Saturday, as the two leaders looked to forge a bond over a round of golf diplomacy.
BAGHDAD An Iraqi policeman was killed and seven others wounded in clashes with protesters loyal to prominent Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who had gathered in Baghdad on Saturday to demand political reforms, the interior ministry said.
UNITED NATIONS The United States has objected to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' choice of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as the body's new representative to Libya.