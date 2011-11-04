ISLAMABAD Pakistan on Friday denied that it had backtracked on giving India Most Favoured Nation (MFN) trade status.

"Pakistan is not backtracking," said foreign office spokeswoman Tehmina Janjua after a senior Indian official earlier said the nuclear-armed rival was bowing to domestic business interests opposed to finalising MFN status.

"Pakistan clearly stated that our cabinet gave approval to move forward on MFN status in principle," she said.

