Residents and rescue workers help transport an injured woman to an ambulance after an explosion in Islamabad September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

ISLAMABAD An apparent gas explosion at a hotel in a commercial area of the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Thursday injured six people, rescue officials said.

While the blast on the Citi Hotel's fifth floor was still being investigated, senior police official Beni-Amin Khan said the cause was "apparently" a gas leak.

"Apparently, it was caused by a gas leakage," he said. "There is no smell of explosives and gas is still emitting from one pipe. However, we are still checking."

Six people were wounded in the blast, but none was seriously injured. The explosion damaged four rooms in the hotel, and video from the scene showed sidewalks littered with shattered glass.

