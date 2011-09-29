Iran scorns Trump, rebuffs U.S. warning on missiles
DUBAI Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. decision to put Iran "on notice" over its missile tests and called President Donald Trump the "real face" of American corruption.
ISLAMABAD An apparent gas explosion at a hotel in a commercial area of the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Thursday injured six people, rescue officials said.
While the blast on the Citi Hotel's fifth floor was still being investigated, senior police official Beni-Amin Khan said the cause was "apparently" a gas leak.
"Apparently, it was caused by a gas leakage," he said. "There is no smell of explosives and gas is still emitting from one pipe. However, we are still checking."
Six people were wounded in the blast, but none was seriously injured. The explosion damaged four rooms in the hotel, and video from the scene showed sidewalks littered with shattered glass.
(Additional reporting by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Chris Allbritton)
BEIRUT/GENEVA The Syrian government executed up to 13,000 prisoners in mass hangings and carried out systematic torture at a military jail near Damascus, rights watchdog Amnesty International said on Tuesday.
AMMAN Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his family did not "own" the country they have run for 46 years, saying he would step aside if the Syrian people choose another leader in an election.