DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Four gunmen were killed, including two after detonating suicide vests, during a militant raid on a police station in the northwest Pakistan town of Bannu on Monday, police said.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group have claimed responsibility for the attack.

A fifth attacker was arrested by police following the assault, which began at around 9:45 a.m. and lasted for around three hours, police said.

The assault is the latest in a string of attacks by militants on buildings and locations used by security forces in the country.

