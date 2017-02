ISLAMABAD Pakistan's army chief and his top commanders discussed in detail "prevailing conditions" in the country, senior military officials told Reuters on Thursday.

"Matters of security and prevailing conditions were discussed," said one of the officials, who declined further comment.

A disputed memo allegedly seeking U.S. help in reining in Pakistan's powerful military has plunged relations with the civilian government to their lowest point since a coup in 1999.

