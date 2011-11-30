WASHINGTON The United States believes it is very much in Pakistan's interest to attend the upcoming international conference on Afghanistan to be held in Germany, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Tuesday.

Pakistan pulled out of the conference on the future of Afghanistan on Tuesday in reaction to a cross-border attack by NATO that killed 24 of its soldiers and plunged U.S.-Pakistani relations deeper into crisis.

"This conference ... is about Afghanistan, about its future, about building a safer, more prosperous Afghanistan within the region, and so it's very much in Pakistan's interest to attend," Toner told reporters at his daily briefing.

"It's also worth nothing that there are still going to be 85 nations and 15 international organizations that are going to be in Bonn, so while we would like to have Pakistan there, we still think it will be a valuable opportunity to talk about Afghanistan's future," he added.

"Pakistan has a crucial role to play in supporting a secure and stable and prosperous Afghanistan," he said. "It's absolutely critical that Afghanistan's neighbours play a role in its future development."

