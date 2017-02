ISLAMABAD Pakistan's decision not to attend a conference on the future of Afghanistan in Germany next week, taken to protest against a NATO cross-border attack that killed 24 soldiers, is final, a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

"Of course it's the final word. Pakistan is not attending," the official told Reuters, shortly after the German government urged Islamabad to reverse its stand.

(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Paul Tait)