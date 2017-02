ISLAMABAD Higher transit fees are the most difficult issue in Pakistan's talks with the United States on re-opening supply routes to NATO forces in Afghanistan, a Pakistani official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official said Pakistan was demanding substantially higher fees and that it was not clear when a breakthrough was possible. "It could be tomorrow or it could be in two months," the official said.

