An army soldier stands guard near caskets of soldiers killed in a cross-border attack along Pakistan and Afghan during their funeral prayers in Peshawar November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Pakistan's national flags cover the caskets of soldiers, killed in a cross-border attack along the Pakistan-Afghan border, during their funeral prayers attended by government officials and Pakistan's army chief in Peshawar November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy holds party flags of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as he attends a demonstration against a NATO cross-border attack in Karachi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Relatives and residents carry the flag-draped coffin of solider Najeebullah, who was killed in a Nato cross-border attack one day earlier, before his funeral in his hometown Charsadda in northwest Pakistan November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Young supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami, a religious and political party, yell anti-American slogans while protesting in Islamabad against a Nato cross-border one day earlier along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Protestors, who are demonstrating against a NATO cross-border attack, burn an effigy representing the U.S. in Karachi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Relatives and residents pray near the flag-draped coffin of solider Najeebullah, who was killed in a Nato cross-border attack one day earlier, during his funeral in his hometown Charsadda in northwest Pakistan November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

A Shi'ite cleric speaks to the protesters after clash between in Karachi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man walks past burning motorbikes which were set ablaze by an angry mob in Karachi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A driver walks past a road sign amid grid-locked trucks after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Torkham November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez (PAKISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY TRANSPORT)

A protester holds an image of U.S. President Barack Obama for photographers before throwing it into the flames together with a poster of Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani (not pictured), to condemn the Pakistan government's support of the U.S., during an anti-American demonstration in Multan November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters yell anti-American slogans while burning a poster of Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, to condemn the Pakistan government's support of the U.S., in Multan November 29, 2011. U.S.-Pakistani relations are at one of their worst points in memory after the NATO strike that killed 24 Pakistani troops, but can recover, Washington's top military officer said on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer

Student supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, hold a banner while shouting anti-American slogans during a protest in Peshawar November 29, 2011. The placard reads in Urdu 'Attack on Pakistan's security and sovereignty is unacceptable.' Pakistani relations are at one of their worst points in memory after the NATO strike that killed 24 Pakistani troops, but can recover, Washington's top military officer said on Monday. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Female students from the University of Punjab shout anti-American slogans during a demonstration in Lahore against a NATO cross-border attack November 30, 2011. A senior Pakistani army official has said a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers was a deliberate, blatant act of aggression, hardening Pakistan's stance on an incident that could hurt efforts to stabilise Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A still image taken from an ISPR (Inter Services Public Relations) video shows a destroyed Pakistani army post after a NATO attack in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area November 30, 2011. A senior Pakistani army official has said the NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers was a deliberate, blatant act of aggression, hardening Pakistan's stance on an incident that could hurt efforts to stabilise Afghanistan. REUTERS/ISPR via Reuters TV

Supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Jamaat e Islami, shout anti-American slogans during a protest rally in Peshawar on November 30, 2011. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) hold a placard while taking part in an anti-American demonstration in Karachi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League (N) party shout anti-American slogans while burning the U.S. flag during a demonstration in Islamabad November 30, 2011. REUTERS/ Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD Pakistan, enraged by a NATO cross-border attack that killed 24 soldiers, could end support for the U.S.-led war on militancy if its sovereignty is violated again, the foreign minister said, warning "enough is enough."

The South Asian nation has already shown its anger over the weekend strike by pulling out of an international conference in Germany next week on Afghanistan, depriving the talks of a central player in efforts to bring peace to its neighbour.

"Enough is enough. The government will not tolerate any incident of spilling even a single drop of any civilian or soldier's blood," The News newspaper on Thursday quoted Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar as telling a Senate committee on foreign affairs.

"Pakistan's role in the war on terror must not be overlooked," Khar said, suggesting Pakistan could end its support for the U.S. war on militancy. Despite opposition at home, Islamabad backed Washington after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The U.S. Embassy released a video statement on YouTube by Ambassador Cameron Munter in which he expressed regret for the attack. (link.reuters.com/cyz35s)

"I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the people and government of Pakistan, and especially to Pakistan's men and women in uniform, for the tragic incident that took place on Nov 26 in Mohmand Agency," he said, standing in front of U.S. and Pakistani flags.

"We regret it very much," he added in Urdu.

He said the United States took the attack "very seriously" and pledged a "a full, in-depth investigation."

"Pakistan and the U.S. have stood together for over 60 years," he said. "We have weathered previous crises together. I'm certain we will weather this one too, and emerge, together, as stronger partners."

But events seemed to be working against lowering tensions. Two Pakistani men were killed in Afghanistan early on Thursday and Pakistani border guards said NATO may have been responsible.

The officials said the two men, who were from the town of Chagai in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, were gathering wood 30 km (18.6 miles) inside Afghanistan. They said NATO helicopters fired on their vehicle.

"I can confirm that the bodies of two residents of Chagai have arrived from Afghanistan," said Chagai Assistant Commissioner Tufail Baloch. "But I do not have any information on how they were killed. It happened on Afghan soil so we don't have many details yet."

NATO officials had no immediate comment.

NATO helicopters and fighter jets attacked two military border posts in northwest Pakistan on Saturday in the worst incident of its kind since 2001.

The top U.S. military officer denied allegations by a senior Pakistani army official that the NATO attack was a deliberate act of aggression.

General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Reuters in an interview: "The one thing I will say publicly and categorically is that this was not a deliberate attack." [ID:nN1E7AT1E4]

The incident has given the army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its history and sets security and foreign policy, some breathing room after facing strong criticism from both the Pakistani public and the United States after Osama bin Laden was killed in a secret raid by U.S. special forces in May.

The al Qaeda leader had apparently been living in a Pakistani garrison town for years.

Pakistanis criticised the military for failing to protect their sovereignty and U.S. officials wondered whether some members of military intelligence had sheltered him. Pakistan's government and military said they had no idea bin Laden was in the country.

Protests have taken place in several cities every day since the NATO strike along the poorly-defined border, where militants often plan and stage attacks.

Pakistan military sources said Islamabad had cancelled a visit by a 15-member delegation, led by the Director General of the Joint Staff, Lieutenant-General Mohammad Asif, to the United States that was to have taken place this week.

In an apparently unrelated attack, a bomb blew out a wall of a government official's office in Peshawar, the last big city on the route to Afghanistan, early on Thursday, police said. There were no reports of casualties.

Also in the eastern Afghan province of Logar, unknown gunmen abducted seven Pakistani engineers in Pul-e Alam, said provincial police chief Gulam Sakhi Rogh Lewanai.

The United States has long wanted Pakistan, whose military and economy depend heavily on billions of dollars in American aid, to crack down on militant groups that cross its unruly border to attack Western forces in Afghanistan.

More recently, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asked Pakistan to bring all militant groups to the negotiating table in order to stabilise Afghanistan.

The NATO attack makes Pakistani cooperation less likely.

NATO hopes an investigation it promised will defuse the crisis and that confidence-building measures can repair ties.

Critics say Pakistan has created a deadly regional mess by supporting militants like the al Qaeda-linked Haqqani network to act as proxies in Afghanistan and other groups to fight Indian forces in the disputed Kashmir region.

Pakistan says it has paid the highest price in the war on militancy. Thousands of soldiers and police have been killed.

"The sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war on terror are more than any other country," Khar was quoted as saying. "But that does not mean we will compromise on our sovereignty."

(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR, Obaid Omar in PUL-E ALAM and Emma Graham-Harrison in KABUL; Writing by Michael Georgy and Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)