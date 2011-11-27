Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
KARACHI, Pakistan Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in the city of Karachi on Sunday to protest against a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani troops.
A Reuters reporter at the scene said the angry crowd shouted "Down with America." One young man climbed on the wall surrounding the heavily fortified compound and attached a Pakistani flag on barbed wire.
SEOUL China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.