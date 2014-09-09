DERA ISMAIL KHAN Pakistan The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an attack last week on a naval dockyard in the country's south, in which at least one official was killed.

The attack came against the backdrop of a full-scale operation launched by Pakistan's military against Taliban militants in the lawless region of North Waziristan after a deadly June attack on the airport in the city of Karachi.

On Saturday, militants attacked the dockyard near the southern city. The Taliban said in an announcement on Monday that it had the help of insiders in carrying out the attack.

"Navy insiders supported and helped us in carrying out the attack," Pakistani Taliban spokesman Shahidullah Shahid told Reuters by telephone from an unknown location.

At least two militants were killed and four were captured during a six-hour battle, media reported.

