ISLAMABAD Representatives of Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan are opening negotiations with the government, a lawmaker on the team said Wednesday, in an effort to end protests that have transfixed the capital Islamabad.

Their first demand is still the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, legislator Asad Umar, who represents Khan's party in the National Assembly, told Reuters. Five other demands relate to election and governance reforms.

Khan and firebrand cleric Tahir ul Qadri led tens of thousands of protesters into Islamabad this week demanding Sharif's departure. Khan accuses Sharif of rigging elections and Qadri said his government is corrupt.

