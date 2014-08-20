Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
ISLAMABAD Representatives of Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan are opening negotiations with the government, a lawmaker on the team said Wednesday, in an effort to end protests that have transfixed the capital Islamabad.
Their first demand is still the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, legislator Asad Umar, who represents Khan's party in the National Assembly, told Reuters. Five other demands relate to election and governance reforms.
Khan and firebrand cleric Tahir ul Qadri led tens of thousands of protesters into Islamabad this week demanding Sharif's departure. Khan accuses Sharif of rigging elections and Qadri said his government is corrupt.
(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.