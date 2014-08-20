Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
ISLAMABAD An anti-government Pakistani cleric told his protesting supporters camped outside parliament on Wednesday not to allow anyone in or out of the assembly, which is in session with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in attendance.
"Don't let all those inside come out and don't let anyone go in," the cleric, Tahir ul-Qadri, told his supporters outside parliament in the capital, Islamabad.
Qadri and opposition politician Imran Khan are trying to force Sharif to resign over allegations of election rigging and corruption. On Tuesday night, their supporters broke through police barricades to surround parliament.
(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.