a day ago
Pakistan's ousted PM wants brother as long-term successor, ally as interim
#World News
July 29, 2017 / 3:08 PM / a day ago

Pakistan's ousted PM wants brother as long-term successor, ally as interim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File Picture: Nawaz Sharif (front L) leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), talks with his brother Shahbaz Sharif, former chief minister of Punjab, in Lahore May 4, 2013.Mohsin Raza

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother Shahbaz as successor in a speech to his party, and said on Saturday he would like close ally Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim prime minister.

"I have quit my office, so someone has to take it, and after a lot of consultations... Shahbaz Sharif is nominated," Sharif said. He criticised the Supreme Court verdict that disqualified him as premier for not declaring a source of income.

Shahbaz Sharif is the chief minister of the vast Punjab province and cannot become prime minister until he wins a parliamentary by-election. Abbasi, 58, is seen as a staunch Sharif loyalist and was minister for petroleum in his last cabinet.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

