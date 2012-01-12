DUBAI Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari may arrive in Dubai on Thursday for further medical check ups following his admission to hospital there last month for heart treatment, sources close to the president told Reuters.

The planned trip comes at time when Zardari is facing growing threats over a memo allegedly crafted by his former ambassador to the United States seeking help in preventing a coup by Pakistan's powerful generals.

"It's in Zardari's schedule to be coming to Dubai today for a one-day trip, but it's still unclear if he will come for sure," said a Gulf-based Pakistani source.

Zardari, 56, was released from a Dubai hospital last month after being treated for what Pakistani officials said was a transient ischemic attack, in which blood supply to a part of the nervous system is cut off, but not for long enough to kill tissue as in a stroke.

His trip to Dubai in December had triggered speculation that he might resign.

"This trip will be for a follow-up medical check up and then he'll be returning right away," said an associate of Zardari.

(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)