Pakistan said Monday it has captured a "senior al Qaeda leader" named Younis al- Mauritani who was responsible for conducting international operations and ordered by Osama bin Laden to hit U.S., European and Australian economic targets.

Pakistan's military, describing the capture as "another fatal blow" to the militant group, said two other senior al Qaeda operatives were also detained in the operation. They were identified as Abdul Ghaffar al-Shami and Messara al-Shami.

Here are some facts about recent operations against al Qaeda leaders in Pakistan:

Sept 5, 2011

Pakistan said its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, with the cooperation of the United States, "nabbed" al-Mauritani in an operation on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Quetta.

He was planning to target U.S. economic interests, including gas and oil pipelines and ships and oil tankers through explosive-laden speed boats in international waters, it added.

August 22, 2011

U.S. officials said al Qaeda deputy chief Atiyah abd al-Rahman, a Libyan national, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the North Waziristan tribal region in Pakistan. Pakistani officials have not confirmed his death.

He rose to the number two spot when Ayman al-Zawahri took the reins of al Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in May in a U.S. raid in Pakistan. One U.S. official said his rank was not clear.

July 7, 2011

U.S. counter-terrorism agencies concluded that a senior al Qaeda leader, Ilyas Kashmiri, implicated in militant plots in South Asia and Europe, was dead. He was killed in a drone-borne U.S. missile strike in northwest Pakistan.

Kashmiri was on a list Washington gave to Pakistan of militants the United States wanted captured or killed, a Pakistani official said.

May 17, 2011

Pakistani security forces arrested what they said was a senior al Qaeda operative from Yemen in the southern city of Karachi.

The army identified the man as Muhammad Ali Qasim Yaqub, alias Abu Sohaib al Makki, and said he had been "working directly under al Qaeda leaders along (the) Pakistan-Afghan border." It was unclear how senior al Makki actually was.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad was not familiar with his name and he does not appear on any lists under the U.S. Rewards for Justice program.

May 2, 2011

U.S. Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden in a secret raid in his house in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad, about a two-hour drive from Pakistan's intelligence headquarters in Islamabad.

The United States kept Pakistan in the dark about the operation, infuriating the army. Angry questions are raised over whether Pakistan's ISI or military knew he had been living in Pakistan. Often uneasy relations between long-time allies Washington and Islamabad hit a low point.

(Compiled by Rebecca Conway in Islamabad; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)