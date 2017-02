WASHINGTON The United States provided critical information and technical help in working with Pakistan to arrest Younis al-Mauritani, a senior al Qaeda operative, a U.S. official said Monday.

"The Pakistanis deserve real credit for their hard investigative and operational work in taking deadly threats like al-Mauritani off the battlefield," said the official on condition of anonymity. "There is clearly more to be done, and both sides recognise the imperative of acting together against these dangerous targets."

