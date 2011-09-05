DETROIT The White House Monday hailed Pakistan's capture of a "senior al Qaeda operative" as an example of counterterrorism cooperation and said the militant had been involved in plotting attacks against the interests of the United States and other countries.

"This is an example of the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan in fighting terrorism, which has taken many terrorists off the battlefield over the past decade," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said of Pakistan's announcement that it had captured Younis al-Mauritani.

"We applaud the actions of Pakistan's intelligence and security services that led to the capture of a senior al-Qaeda operative who was involved in planning attacks against the interests of the United States and many other countries," Earnest said in a statement issued while President Barack Obama was visiting Detroit for a Labour Day speech.

(Reporting by Caren Bohan, writing by Matt Spetalnick; editing by Eric Beech)