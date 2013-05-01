SYDNEY A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck in northern India on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was only 10 km (six miles) deep and struck at 6:57 GMT (7.57 a.m. British time), 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Bhadarwah in India, said the USGS. Powerful, shallow quakes are capable of causing extensive damage.

(This story corrects the day and location of quake)

