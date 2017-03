ISLAMABAD The Pakistani military said four Taliban militants had been killed at a school they attacked in the city of Peshawar on Tuesday, and that they were searching for remaining gunmen.

"Remaining clearance in progress," the military said in a tweet.

The Taliban say they sent in six gunmen with suicide vests to attack the military-run children's school.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mike Collett-White)