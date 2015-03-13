ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s military test-fired a Pakistani-built unmanned aircraft equipped with a laser-guided missile on Friday, the army said in a statement.

Pakistan has long sought to acquire a drone capability of its own as an alternative to U.S. drones that fly into Pakistani airspace to target al Qaeda, Taliban and other jihadist militants along its lawless northwestern border with Afghanistan.

The army chief of staff hailed the test on Friday on his official Twitter account as “a great national achievement” and said the new drone “multiplies capability against terrorists”.

Pakistan often publicly denounces U.S. drone strikes as an infringement of its sovereignty. Drone strikes stopped for the first six months of 2014 while Pakistan pursued peace talks with the Pakistani Taliban, but resumed days before Pakistan's latest anti-Taliban offensive started last June.

