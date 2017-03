QUETTA, Pakistan Pakistani Shi'ite leaders called on the military on Friday to seize control of the provincial capital of Quetta to protect the Muslim minority after one of the worst sectarian attacks in the country's history.

Shi'ite leaders also told Reuters they would not allow the 82 victims of two bomb attacks in Quetta on Thursday to be buried until their demands were met.

(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)