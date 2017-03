MIRANSHAH, Pakistan The Pakistani Taliban have elected Mullah Fazlullah, a ruthless commander from the Swat Valley, as their new leader following the death of Hakimullah Mehsud in a U.S. drone strike last week, a Taliban spokesman said.

"Fazlullah is the new TTP (Pakistani Taliban) chief," he said. "The decision was taken at a shura meeting today."

