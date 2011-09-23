ISLAMABAD Pakistan's powerful military responded to accusations from the United States that its spy service was tied to a violent militant faction of the Afghan insurgency as "very unfortunate and not based on facts."

"While taking note of the recent statements made by Admiral Mullen, chairman joint chief of staff United States, Chief of Army Staff General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, termed these as very unfortunate and not based on facts," the military said in a statement released on Friday night in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

"On the specific question of contacts with Haqqanis, the (chief of army staff) said that Admiral Mullen knows fully well which all countries are in contact with the Haqqanis. Singling out Pakistan is neither fair nor productive."

Mullen, speaking in Senate testimony on Thursday, alleged Haqqani operatives launched an attack last week on the U.S. embassy in Kabul with the support of Pakistan's military intelligence.

The Haqqani Network is the most violent and effective faction among Islamic Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

