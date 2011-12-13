A decision by a U.S. Congressional panel to freeze $700 million (448 million pounds) in aid to Pakistan until it gives assurances it is helping fight the spread of homemade bombs in the region could hurt already strained ties, a senior Pakistani senator warned on Tuesday.

"I don't think this is a wise move. It could hurt ties. There should instead be efforts to increase cooperation. I don't see any good coming out of this," Salim Saifullah, chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, told Reuters.

