WASHINGTON The United States expressed concern on Monday about how a cross-border NATO attack that killed Pakistani soldiers will affect relations between the two countries but said their ties have weathered difficult times in the past.

The attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers over the weekend has exacerbated tensions and U.S. officials say they are awaiting the results of investigations.

"Of course we're concerned about the impact of this incident on our relations with Pakistan," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said. "We're trying to work through this."

Pakistan has indicated it may not attend next week's Bonn conference aimed at a more stable and peaceful Afghanistan, he said.

"We understand that they are reconsidering," Toner said at the daily press briefing. He added that the United States believes it is in Pakistan's interest to attend.

Toner said the U.S.-Pakistan relationship is "vitally important" to both countries and has survived other difficult points in the past.

"This is a relationship that has weathered significant setbacks," he said. But it has managed to "move forward" despite those issues, he said.

