Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Two suicide bombers attacked a judicial compound in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Monday, killing four people and taking hostages, officials said.
Provincial Information Minister Mian Iftikhar said one bomber blew himself up outside the complex, causing the deaths, while the other entered the complex in an apparent bid to storm into a jail and release militants held there.
He took hostages and was later shot dead by security forces, Iftikhar said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the operation. Police forces sealed off roads around the complex.
Taliban militants, who are close to al Qaeda, are fighting to topple Pakistan's U.S.-backed government and impose their radical version of Islam.
They have targeted the military, security forces and civilians.
(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her views on how the United States can help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine when they meet next week, senior Trump administration officials said on Friday.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.