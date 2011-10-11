KALAYA, Pakistan Suspected militants fired two rockets at a rally led by the governor of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four, but the governor was unhurt, security officials said.

Governor Masood Kasur was to address the tribesmen when the rally was attacked in Kalaya, a large town in the Pashtun tribal region of Orakzai, the officials said.

"The governor is safe," one security official said.

Pakistan has seen a wave of violence over the past years but militants have stepped up attacks since the death of al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in a secret U.S. raid in a Pakistani town in May.

