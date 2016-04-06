A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shopkeepers remove mud from their shop after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A man tries to retrieve timber from floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A man scoops muddy water after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Residents use boats and inner tubes to float around in floodwater after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Local residents use a horse drawn cart to pass through floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

ISLAMABAD Pakistani rescue workers searched on Wednesday for 23 people buried in a landslide in northern mountains as the number of people killed by unusually heavy rain rose to 92.

Most of the death and destruction from flash floods and landslides took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 65 people were killed, with 929 homes either damaged or completely destroyed, government official Abdul Latif told Reuters.

In the upper reaches of the Kohistan Valley, about 200 km (125 miles) north of the capital, Islamabad, 23 people were missing after being buried under 40 metes (130 feet) of mud, Latif said.

Two bodies and five injured people had been recovered from the landslide, he said.

The worst of the rain occurred on the weekend and the forecast for Wednesday was for mainly dry weather in the worst-hit areas, the Meteorological Department said. Roads blocked by landslides would take longer to clear.

"When the road access is cleared, then our teams can go house to house and survey the damage," Latif said.

Twelve people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and 15 were killed in the far northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

(Writing by Asad Hashim; Editing by Robert Birsel)