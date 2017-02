Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari is seen during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Abdullah Gul (not pictured) in Istanbul November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

KARACHI President Asif Ali Zardari returned to Pakistan early on Monday after medical treatment in Dubai which had triggered speculation he would resign.

Officials from his ruling party and local media said he arrived at an airforce base in the southern city of Karachi. It was not clear when he would return to work.

(Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Writing by Michael Georgy)