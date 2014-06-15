HEBRON West Bank Israeli troops scouring a West Bank city for three Israeli teenagers who are believed to have been abducted by Palestinian militants blew down the door of a home with explosives on Sunday after residents did not admit them, Palestinian witnesses said.

They said there were no casualties in the incident in Hebron, in which gunfire was also briefly heard.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Soldiers have been conducting intensive house-to-house searches in Hebron for three teenagers who went missing on Thursday night after leaving a West Bank settlement. Israel said on Sunday that they had been kidnapped by Hamas militants.

Hamas, which has neither confirmed nor denied the Israeli allegation, has a large following in Hebron.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Reporting by Yusri Al-Jammal and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)