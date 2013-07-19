Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) attends a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH, West Bank U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian leaders on Friday, U.S. and Palestinian officials said, in a last-minute diplomatic flurry aimed at resuming peace talks with Israel.

"Secretary Kerry will travel to Ramallah this afternoon to meet with President Abbas," a senior State Department official said in Amman, the Jordanian capital where Kerry is at present.

"It seemed Kerry wanted to hear more from the (Palestinian)president," a senior Palestinian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

