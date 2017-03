U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says goodbye as he leaves Tel Aviv April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

BRUSSELS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday called off a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah for last-minute talks on extending peace talks with Israel, a senior State Department official said.

"We are no longer travelling tomorrow. We are in close touch with the team on the ground," the official said.

