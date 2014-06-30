UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned on Monday the murders of three Israeli teenagers, calling them a "heinous act by enemies of peace" that aim to entrench division and distrust and widen the Middle East conflict.

"There can be no justification for the deliberate killing of civilians," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Ban "hopes Israeli and Palestinian authorities will work together to bring the perpetrators swiftly to justice."

The bodies of the Jewish seminary students, missing since June 12, were found in the occupied West Bank earlier on Monday. Israel accuses Palestinian group Hamas of killing the teens. Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied those allegations.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)