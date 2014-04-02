Syrian army and rebels fight fiercely in northeast Damascus
BEIRUT Intense clashes took place in Damascus early on Monday as the army counter-attacked rebels who had advanced in the northeast of the Syrian capital on Sunday, a war monitor said.
BRUSSELS Israel and the Palestinians have taken "unhelpful steps" in the past day but neither have indicated they want to end peace talks, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.
The official who briefed reporters in Brusssels on condition of anonymity, said the United States would discuss options for the path ahead with both parties in the next few days.
"Both sides have taken unhelpful steps over the last 24 hours. But neither party has given any indication...that they want to end the negotiations," the official said.
TAIPEI Taiwan's government, worried about being used as a pawn by China and the United States, said on Monday the self-ruled island must protect its own interests as concerns in Taipei rise ahead of an expected meeting of U.S and Chinese leaders.
ATHENS Greek tax service employees took their protest against bailout-driven austerity to the heart of government on Monday, as Athens waits to hear if its reform plans are enough to satisfy euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels.