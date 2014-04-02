BRUSSELS Israel and the Palestinians have taken "unhelpful steps" in the past day but neither have indicated they want to end peace talks, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

The official who briefed reporters in Brusssels on condition of anonymity, said the United States would discuss options for the path ahead with both parties in the next few days.

"Both sides have taken unhelpful steps over the last 24 hours. But neither party has given any indication...that they want to end the negotiations," the official said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton,; Writing by Ari Rabinovitch and Allyn Fisher-Ilan, Editing by Angus MacSwan)