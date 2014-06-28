JERUSALEM A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a factory in southern Israel on Saturday, setting it on fire, but Israeli officials said there were no serious injuries.

Palestinian officials in Gaza said that shortly after the rocket attack, Israeli tanks had fired back into the northern part of the coastal strip, causing no injuries.

At least two rockets were fired at Israel, one striking a factory in the city of Sderot, a frequent target of Palestinian rocket fire.

"The building went up in flames," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, adding that rescue crews were on scene and the fire appeared to be under control.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had treated three people for light injuries.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said she was checking whether tanks had returned fire into Gaza.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Amir Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)