GAZA Israel launched an air strike on Wednesday on the northern Gaza Strip, wounding four people, medical officials in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the attack, which came two days after militants in the Palestinian enclave launched rockets into southern Israel.

There was no immediate word on the identities of those wounded in the air strike, launched just after Hamas Islamists and President Mahmoud Abbas's Palestine Liberation Organization announced a unity agreement in Gaza City.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)