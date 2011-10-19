A freed Palestinian prisoner talks on the phone in Al-Mashtal hotel, where he and other former prisoners are currently staying, in the Gaza Strip October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A freed Palestinian prisoner washes his hands in his room at Al-Mashtal hotel, where he and other former prisoners are currently staying, in the Gaza Strip October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Freed Palestinian prisoners talk by a window in their room at Al-Mashtal hotel, where they are currently staying, in the Gaza Strip October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

GAZA/RAMALLAH Palestinians freed by Israel in a trade for soldier Gilad Shalit took their morning exercise on Wednesday around a luxury swimming pool overlooking the Mediterranean, instead of circling the prison yard as they have done for long years inside.

There was none of the usual breakfast-room free-for-all at Gaza's 4-star Al-Mashtal beach front hotel. The 105 special guests, looking a little uncertain, lined up obediently to shuffle around the breakfast bar one by one, canteen-style.

It was their first morning of freedom following the 1000-for-1 swap of Palestinian prisoners for Shalit, the Israeli soldier captured by Islamist Hamas militants in 2006 and held hostage in Gaza for over five years.

A few of the Palestinians released served 30 years in jail.

Shalit, whose skinny frame is the talk of Israel, took a morning stroll with his mother outside the family home in a leafy village in northern Israel, accompanied by police who formed a protective guard around him.

"You have to start with something," his father, Noam, told reporters. "Gilad feels well. He needs time for himself."

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, it was a solemn homecoming for Nael Barghouti, who served 33 years in jail --more time than any other Palestinian released on Tuesday.

Barghouti, 53, said the first thing he did when he got home was to pray at the graves of his mother and father. Both died while he was in prison.

He drew a life term in 1978 for his role in an attack in which an Israeli soldier was killed. He was formally convicted of charges including "deliberately causing death."

The Hamas movement which secured Barghouti's release did not even exist at the time, though he joined while behind bars in the early 1990s after the start of the peace process, believing peace talks would go nowhere.

"Our message to (Israel) is: If we killed one, they have killed hundreds, if we detained one, they detained thousands, if we confront them with simple means, they confront us with tanks," he said.

PALE AND LEAN

Israeli soldier Shalit, 25, looked hollow-eyed and white-skinned under his baseball cap in photographs published on Wednesday. But he was smiling a little less shyly.

Like the pale, lean Palestinian men exploring Gaza's most modern hotel, Shalit will need time to acclimatise himself to strange surroundings -- things like mirrored elevators, smart phones, helpful waiters.

"The first day of freedom feels like being reborn," said Salem Thwaib, a 30-year-old from Bethlehem who did 10 years of his life term in an Israel jail for helping a Hamas suicide bomber whose vest failed to explode.

Israel released 477 Palestinian prisoners including 27 women in the first part of a swap of 1,027 for Shalit.

A quarter went to the West Bank, 41 went into exile in foreign countries and the rest were brought to Gaza from Egypt, which mediated in years of exchange negotiations.

Thwaib was among 165 from the West Bank who were sent to Gaza under the terms of the deal. The blockaded Gaza Strip is divided from the West Bank by a swathe of Israeli territory.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas administration in the coastal enclave, authorised a grant of $588,000 (371,470 pounds) for 294 freed prisoners in Gaza.

Thwaib has to spend the rest of his life in the overcrowded coastal enclave. He has not yet decided whether to find a wife in Gaza or invite a woman from his hometown to join him.

Fatima Mohammed, who came to Gaza from the northern West Bank city of Nablus to see her freed son Bilal, said next time she comes she might bring the 33-year-old Hamas activist a wife.

"He slept in my arms," said the fond mother. Bilal was sentenced to 20 years for complicity in the killing of a Jewish settler in 2002 -- a charge he never admitted.

"For nine years I have yearned to touch my mother," he said as they sat together in the shade of date palms overlooking the brilliant sea.

Like Shalit, whose tentative first steps of freedom betrayed his great uncertainty, the Palestinians will need time to get used to liberty. Many were still rubbing their eyes in disbelief at the brand new world around them.

Thwaib lashed out at some Palestinians who questioned the terms of the swap for Shalit. Deportation to Gaza was a lot better than more years in an Israeli jail, he said.

"Did they want us to remain in prison?"

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Tom Perry in Ramalla. Additional reporting by Douglas Hamilton in Gaza and Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem. Writing by Douglas Hamilton)