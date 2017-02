GAZA Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal arrived in the Gaza Strip on Friday, witnesses said, ending 45 years of exile from the Palestinian Territories with a visit that underscored the Islamist group's growing confidence.

Meshaal will spend barely 48 hours in the coastal enclave and attend a mass rally on Saturday that has been billed as both a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hamas and a "victory" celebration after its recent war with Israel.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Crispian Balmer)