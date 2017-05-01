Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal gestures as he announces a new policy document in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal arrives to announce a new policy document in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (R) and Hamas Gaza Chief Yehya Al-Sinwar attend a ceremony announcing a new policy document, in Gaza City May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal gestures as he announces a new policy document in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal gestures as he announces a new policy document in Doha, Qatar, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

DOHA Palestinian Islamist group Hamas supports the establishment of a transitional Palestinian state along the borders from 1967, its leader Khaled Meshaal said on Monday.

"Hamas advocates the liberation of all of Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders without recognising Israel or ceding any rights," Meshaal said in Doha on Monday announcing a new policy document.

In 1967 Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem in a war with Arab states. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. A state along 1967 borders is the goal of Hamas' main political rival, the Fatah movement led by Mahmoud Abbas.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)