GAZA Israeli air strikes resumed in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said, six hours after Israel unilaterally entered an Egyptian-proposed truce that was never accepted by Palestinian militants who kept up cross-border rocket fire.

"Israeli forces are attacking again," a military spokeswoman said in Jerusalem, after at least two targets were struck in Gaza.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)