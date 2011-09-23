CAIRO Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asked the United Nations on Friday to recognise a state for his people, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said U.N. resolutions could not deliver peace.

Abbas handed U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon a letter requesting full U.N. membership, which the Security Council was due to consider on Monday.

Here are some Arab reactions to Abbas's speech:

EMAD GAD, HEAD OF ISRAEL STUDIES PROGRAM AT AL-AHRAM CENTER FOR POLITICAL AND STRATEGIC STUDIES IN CAIRO

"What has pressured Abbas to continue down this path is protests in the West Bank and at home.

"Even if he fails in this step, and it is likely that it will fail because of American pressure at the Security Council, Abbas will still be a hero in the eyes of his people ...

"The biggest losers of this ... will be the Americans and the Israelis, particularly if the Americans use their veto. I expect that if they do, there will be a wave of angry demonstrations and possible attacks on U.S. facilities and interests in the region. It would also end what credibility Obama has left in the Middle East."

HANI MOHSEN, 24, EGYPTIAN POLITICAL ACTIVIST

"This is the first time we have seen this kind of bravery ... from Mahmoud Abbas. For the first time, he mentioned the death of a protester. I was very touched by it ...

"Obama ... turned his back on the Palestinian cause because he wants to be re-elected.

ABDEL RAOUF EL REEDY, FORMER EGYPTIAN AMBASSADOR TO WASHINGTON AND MEMBER OF THE CAMP DAVID DELEGATION

"He gave a good speech and also he made a good move, given the circumstances, given the fact that the peace negotiations are stuck. There is a need for some kind of a dramatic step.

"Obama was very popular in 2009 here and in the entire region. In May (2011), he talked about a Palestinian state with the 1967 borders, but apparently Obama has not shown the strength or the political ability to get things done."

RAYMAN ARYANI, YEMENI POLITICS STUDENT AT HARVARD UNIVERSITY

"This may not do much at the negotiating table with the United States but it will do wonders with international public opinion. It will further alienate Israel.

"His speech was emotional and bitter-sweet. He represented the Palestinian cause well and if he succeeds in getting this motion through, he will live forever through his legacy."

YASMEEN EL-KHOUDARY, PALESTINIAN ACTIVIST

"I think Abbas's speech was better than usual. But comparing it to Netanyahu's, you will unfortunately see how the latter is much more appealing, at least to the Americans. But at the same time, it seemed that Abbas won support at the General Assembly."

HILMI AQEL, PALESTINIAN REFUGEE IN BAQAA CAMP OUTSIDE AMMAN

"I am a refugee and, even with negotiations, my rights will not return to me. Even if there was a declaration of a state or a two-state solution, Abbas does not speak on my behalf because he does not recognise my right as a refugee. How will I benefit from the announcement of a state? The land that my forefathers owned is now occupied so, even if there is a two-state solution, my rights will not restored."

FAYED YOUSRY, AN EGYPTIAN POLITICAL ACTIVIST

"The speech was too emotional for my taste. Abbas is addressing the international community and I felt it should have had more focus on how global peace would benefit from solving the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

"This is a useless move and the timing is wrong."

MAHER EL-MAIS, CAFE OWNER IN BEIRUT

"A state needs more than international resolutions. This is a big concession by the Palestinians. What's the meaning of establishing a Palestinian state on 20 percent of the Palestinian territories?"

LUBNA ABDALLAH, A TEACHER, BEIRUT

"Abbas is wasting his time. This is a futile step because America said it will use its veto."

YAHYA AL-KUBAISY, RESEARCHER AT THE IRAQI CENTER FOR STRATEGIC STUDIES

"We are heading towards a new era in which Palestinians, for the first time, are taking the lead after being under the hammer since 1990. Since that date, Palestinians have accepted whatever was dictated to them. And this is a fundamental change."

REEM EL-MOGRABY, PALESTINIAN ON TWITTER

"I'm dreaming of returning home while listening to Abbas."

SAFIA AL-SUHAIL, IRAQI INDEPENDENT LAWMAKER

"I call on President Obama to ... fulfil the promises he made during his campaign, when he said he would take the side of nations seeking liberation and freedom."

AMIR MAKAR, EGYPTIAN JOURNALIST

"Abbas orchestrated the Palestinian bid to make this look like the long-lost second chance to bringing Palestine to the United Nations.

"The U.S. reaction is typical and Obama is already in a tight spot. He can't afford to lose more ground with Congress. I am a bit disappointed with Obama, but you can't blame him."

HANI TAHA, EGYPTIAN ACTIVIST WHO ORGANISED A RALLY TO

SUPPORT THE PALESTINIAN BID

"When America uses its veto privilege, that means it is restricting freedom and restricting democracy and that they do not believe in the principles they espouse ...

"What the Israelis are doing to the Palestinians is taking away their freedom and their dignity, and taking away their humanity in all senses of the word."

ABDELMALIK, LIBYAN GRADUATE SELLING T-SHIRTS IN TRIPOLI

"Thank God. It should have happened a long time ago. They've suffered enough, in their own land, from Israel, and elsewhere as refugees, including here, I'm sorry to say. Hopefully this will force the world to give them their rights."

(Reporting by Dina Zayed, Ashraf Fahim, Waleed Ibrahim in Baghdad, Joseph Logan in Libya; Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Jordan; Laila Bassam in Beirut; Editing by Kevin Liffey)