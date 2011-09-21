Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
NEW YORK U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will hold separate meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening, a U.S. official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Clinton's meetings would occur after President Barack Obama met each of them earlier on Wednesday in an effort to get them to return to peace talks that broke down nearly a year ago.
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.