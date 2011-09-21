NEW YORK U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will hold separate meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Clinton's meetings would occur after President Barack Obama met each of them earlier on Wednesday in an effort to get them to return to peace talks that broke down nearly a year ago.

