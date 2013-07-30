Israeli and Palestinian negotiators have started a new round of U.S.-brokered peace talks in the face of widespread scepticism and doubt.

There have been a number of rounds of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations over the past two decades, which have led to partial agreements but never a comprehensive deal.

Following are some of key agreements reached:

* 1993 OSLO ACCORDS

During a series of secret meetings, Israeli and Palestinian negotiators agreed on the Declaration of Principles, announced in Washington on September 13, 1993. The agreement led to the formation of the Palestinian Authority, which was granted limited autonomy in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and set out guidelines for future peace talks.

U.S. President Bill Clinton hosted the signing ceremony that included a historic handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) Chairman Yasser Arafat.

* 1997 HEBRON AGREEMENT/1998 WYE RIVER MEMORANDUM

Shortly after it began, the peace process encountered a number of obstacles. Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish ultranationalist and a series of Palestinian Islamist suicide bombings in Israel paved the way for the election of a right-wing prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu reached two agreements with the Palestinians. An accord regarding Hebron on January 17, 1997, brought a withdrawal of Israeli forces from most of the West Bank city. The Wye River Memorandum from October 23, 1998, dealt with further redeployments, security issues and set a target date of 1999 for a final deal.

* 2000 CAMP DAVID SUMMIT

U.S. President Clinton, at the end of his second term, invited Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to Camp David in July 2000, but after two weeks failed to bring the sides together in agreement.

Both leaders at the time said the main obstacle was the inability to agree on the status of Jerusalem.

Months later, a second Palestinian Intifada (uprising) brought several years of bombings and wider violence.

* 2003 ROAD MAP

The Quartet of Middle East mediators - the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations - drafted in April 2003 a "road map" for peace that called for Palestinians to end violence, the resumption of security cooperation and a halt to Israeli settlement activity on occupied land.

It also outlined phases for future negotiations and set a new target date for a permanent agreement by the end of 2005.

In June 2003, U.S. President George Bush staged a summit in Jordan with the Israeli and Palestinian prime ministers, Ariel Sharon and Mahmoud Abbas.

The Palestinians welcomed the peace "road map". Israel accepted the terms but responded with 14 reservations.

* 2007 ANNAPOLIS CONFERENCE

Bush brought Mahmoud Abbas, now the Palestinian president, and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert together for a conference in the U.S. city of Annapolis that formally launched a new round of peace talks.

Abbas and Olmert met frequently over the coming months. Though both sides said they had reached agreement on many of the major sticking points, the talks were cut short when Olmert was forced from office over corruption allegations in 2009.

Both leaders have said they proposed their own map outlining a two-state solution with options for land swaps. Olmert later said he proposed flashpoint holy sites of Jerusalem would be administered by an international consortium.

Abbas said they both agreed to a NATO force headed by the United States to ensure security in West Bank.

* 2010 TALKS

U.S. President Barack Obama persuaded the two sides to resume face-to-face talks during his second year in office. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu imposed a 10-month limited moratorium on Jewish settlement construction. The Palestinians said the moratorium was insufficient, and talks broke down.

In the subsequent years of stalemate, the Israelis continued to expand their settlements, while the Palestinians defied the Netanyahu government and Obama administration by securing de facto statehood recognition at the U.N. General Assembly.

