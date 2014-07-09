JERUSALEM Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip launched three rockets towards the southern Israeli town of Dimona and its nuclear reactor on Wednesday, causing no injury or damage, the Israeli military said.

One of the rockets was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defensive shield, and two others fell in open areas. None caused damage or injuries, an army spokesman said.

Militants from Hamas's Qassam Brigades said they had launched long-range M-75 rockets.

Other areas in southern Israel's Negev desert were also targeted, according to the Israeli military.

