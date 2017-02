CAIRO Israel and Palestinian militant groups have agreed a truce to end the Gaza conflict, an Egyptian official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asked whether a ceasefire deal had been reached, the official said: "Yes, and Egypt will announce it."

The official who declined to be named said the announcement would come shortly. Egyptian state TV had earlier said a news conference would be broadcast from the presidency shortly.

