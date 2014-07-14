JERUSALEM Three rockets exploded in and near the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat on Tuesday, and rescue teams were investigating reports that several people were injured, a military spokesman said.

They were the first rockets to strike Eilat since a week-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, though rockets fired from Egypt have struck in the city previously in the past few years.

Two rockets struck inside the city that borders both Egypt and Jordan and which is filled with hotels and tourist attractions. A third landed in an open area, the spokesman said.

The spokesman could not say from where the rocket was fired. Israel Radio said officials suspected it was fired from Egypt.

Hundreds of rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza in the past week, during an Israeli offensive against militants that has killed 180 people, though no rockets have been shot from Gaza as far south as Eilat.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Ken Wills)