GAZA At least 40 Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli shelling of the Gaza neighbourhood of Shejaia, a medical official said.

"Forty martyrs have been counted so far and bodies were picked up. Medics are searching for possibly more casualties," Naser Tattar, director of Gaza's Shifa hospital, told Reuters. He said some 400 people were wounded in the Israeli attack.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Crispian Balmer)