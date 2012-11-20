TEL AVIV Israel dropped leaflets over numerous Gaza neighbourhoods on Tuesday warning civilians to get out of the way, as its army prepared for a possible invasion of the enclave after seven days of Israeli air strikes and Palestinian militant rocket fire.

Two messages were sent in Arabic by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) telling residents where to go.

The first said:

"To the residents of Sheikh Ajlin, Tel Al-Hwa, Rimal South, Zeitoun, Sjaiya, Turkeman and Sajiya Jadida:

"For your safety, you are required to evacuate your residences immediately and move towards the central Gaza city, via Al-Khara, Jma'at Al Dul Al Arabia, Al Aqsa Al Qudsiya, Um Alaimoun, Salah A-din, Al-Maqsurra, Hal's Mjdad.

"In the central Gaza city, you are required to stay between the areas of Salah A-din from the west, Amar Al-Muchtar from the north, Al-Nasser from the east and Al-Quds St. from the south.

The second leaflet said:

"To the residents of the outskirts of Shati, Al-Atatra, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun:

"For your safety, you are required to evacuate your residences immediately and move towards central Gaza city via Al-Falujah, Al-Udda and Salah A-din. In the central Gaza city, you are required to stay between the roads of Salah A-din from the west, Amar Al-Muchtar from the north, Al-Nasser from the east and Al-Quds St. from the south."

(Reporting by Douglas Hamilton; editing by Crispian Balmer)