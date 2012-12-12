North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
HEBRON, West Bank Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron after the youth threatened them with what appeared to be a pistol, but which may not have been a real weapon, a police spokesman said.
Violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the territory captured by Israel in a 1967 war has been on the rise in past weeks after a long period of calm. Two other Palestinians have been killed there in clashes with Israelis in the past month.
The latest confrontation erupted in a city known for its high tension between Palestinians and Jewish settlers.
Micky Rosenfeld, a spokesman for Israeli police, said that "a Palestinian pulled a pistol in front of border police on patrol in Hebron" near a flashpoint holy site after darkness fell. "Police opened fire at him, critically injuring him. He was later pronounced dead at the scene," Rosenfeld said.
Palestinian medical officials said the youth was 17.
Rosenfeld said an initial investigation indicated "he pulled a fake pistol. They (troops at the scene) thought it was real ... it's not clear why he did that."
(Additional reporting by Yusri al-Jamal in Hebron, Ali Sawafta and Noah Browning in Ramallah, Jihan Abdalla in Jerusalem, Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON Rolls-Royce said it would step up efforts to boost performance after a bribery fine and a blow from the plunge in the pound pushed the aero-engine maker to a record annual loss of 4.6 billion pounds.
LONDON/FRANKFURT In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.